New outdoor gym for Polegate is unveiled

Earlier in the year local residents were given the option to select the design and equipment which allowed councillors to decide on the final designs based on user feedback.

The outdoor gym promises to provide an excellent opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to exercise and embrace an active lifestyle in the open air.

Cllr Dan Dunbar Mayor of Polegate said: “I was delighted to welcome this new fantastic asset to our local leisure ground speaking with those who have already used the equipment it clear it is proving to be popular with residents of all ages.”