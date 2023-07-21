NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

New outdoor gym for Polegate is unveiled

On Thursday a new outdoor gym was opened in Polegate by the Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar along with his fellow councillors for residents at the councils leisure grounds at Brightling Road.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:06 BST
Cllrs using the new gym equipmentCllrs using the new gym equipment
Cllrs using the new gym equipment

Earlier in the year local residents were given the option to select the design and equipment which allowed councillors to decide on the final designs based on user feedback.

The outdoor gym promises to provide an excellent opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to exercise and embrace an active lifestyle in the open air.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Dan Dunbar Mayor of Polegate said: “I was delighted to welcome this new fantastic asset to our local leisure ground speaking with those who have already used the equipment it clear it is proving to be popular with residents of all ages.”

Related topics:PolegateMayor