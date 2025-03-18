New Park Centre wants your memories as it celebrates Golden Anniversary

As part of its upcoming Golden Anniversary celebrations, the New Park Centre in Chichester is inviting residents to share their memories of the centre over the past 50 years.

Spokeswoman Nicola Ellis said: “Having evolved from a former school into a thriving community hub, New Park Centre has played a vital role in bringing people together. To mark this milestone, the centre is creating a special community memory display, capturing its rich history and the people who have shaped it.

“New Park Centre stands on the site of the former Sussex Central School for Boys, which was established in 1818. In 1888, it became the Central Junior Church of England Boys’ School, remaining there until the school was relocated in 1964.

“Following the move, local clubs and societies began using the vacant buildings for activities. By 1974, residents came together to campaign against plans to demolish the site for a dual carriageway, successfully persuading Chichester District Council to transform it into a community centre instead. This grassroots movement laid the foundation for what is now a much-loved community space.

“Did you or a family member attend the school before it closed? Were you involved in the campaign to save the building? Have you taken part in fundraising events or volunteered at the centre over the years?

“New Park Centre is looking for stories, photographs, and memories from past and present members of the community. Whether it’s a cherished event, a lifelong friendship formed here, or a moment that made a difference, your contributions will help bring this special anniversary to life.”

Nicola added: “The Golden Anniversary celebrations will launch in April and continue throughout the year, culminating in the unveiling of the community memory display in August.”

New Park Centre manager Allison McDonald-Hughes said: “New Park Centre is a real gem in the heart of the Chichester community. People who participate in activities and use services say it makes a such a positive difference to their lives. This anniversary is a chance to reflect on the past and acknowledge the huge contributions by so many who have made the centre what it is today and who continue to support what we do. It will also be an opportunity to look forward together to a bright future for the New Park community. We would love for as many people as possible to share their memories and be part of this special tribute.”

“If you have a memory to share, we’d love to hear from you. Get in touch by emailing New Park Centre at [email protected] or visiting www.newparkcentre.org.uk Let’s celebrate 50 years of community, connection, and history at New Park Centre!”