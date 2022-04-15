New photo released of missing Worthing man

The new photo shows Christopher Marshall wearing a blue jacket police believe is in his possession.

According to police, the 34-year-old hasn’t been seen in the town since around midnight on Monday (April 11). However, it is believed he is still local to the area.

Christopher is described by police as white, 5’8” and of average build. He is clean shaven and has a shaven head. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark top, a royal blue jacket with green lining and dark trousers.

Missing Christopher Marshall from Worthing. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-220415-150057001