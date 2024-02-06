New photographic competition celebrates Brighton & Hove’s trees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Photographers are being invited to enter an exciting new competition exploring and celebrating Brighton & Hove’s trees.

‘I love this tree because...’ has launched ahead of the first Brighton & Hove Tree Festival later this year.

Finalists’ work will be exhibited at the Jubilee Library in June and at the CPRE Sussex AGM in July. They will also be shown on the CPRE Sussex website.

Photographers are being invited to submit portraits of their favourite trees

The overall winner will receive a £150 prize. Two runners-up will receive £75 each and fourth place will receive a free haircut from North Laine Hair Company.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of the immense value trees bring to Brighton & Hove,” said volunteer stakeholder group member Vivienne Barton. “It is also a chance to celebrate the creativity and photographic talent our city is so well known for.

“We are excited to learn the hidden tales behind the trunks of our city’s trees and see how each photographer approaches the brief.”

Entrants must submit at least one portrait of a tree taken in the wider Brighton & Hove area. The entry should also include a caption of 50 words or less which begins ‘I love this tree because...’, the type of tree and its location.

Participants can also choose to include two additional evocative pictures of the tree which further expand on their story.

Entries close on 10 May. Winners will be announced at the Fantastic Elms and Other Amazing Trees Forum on 18 May.

For full entry conditions visit cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival/i-love-this-tree-because.

The photographic competition forms part of the Brighton & Hove Tree Festival 2024. The aim of the festival is to raise awareness of the immense value of trees to the city and its residents.

Organised by CPRE Sussex, the Sussex countryside charity, the festival is sponsored by Connick Tree Care, Hanningtons Brighton and Rampion.