New premises for JNC Aesthetics is opened by Eastbourne Mayor

JNC Aesthetics was founded in 2015 by Jodie Murdoch, an experienced healthcare professional with 12 years experience. Over the years the team has grown and now includes Christopher Powell and Nicola Wilson, also professionals.

Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.

The team were joined by many of their supporters and loyal customers for a successful launch event for their new premises on the May 13 2023.

The response was so overwhelming that the event was extended for an extra two days.

The Mayor of Eastbourne, was welcomed and cut the ribbon thereby opening the clinic officially. Over the weekend the team gave out over 100 free treatments, including facials, manicures, body sculpting treatments and massages.

The team look forward to welcoming customers old and new into their beautiful new clinic at JNC Aesthetics, 52 Meads Street, Eastbourne.BN20 7RH