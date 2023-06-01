Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

New premises for JNC Aesthetics is opened by Eastbourne Mayor

JNC Aesthetics was founded in 2015 by Jodie Murdoch, an experienced healthcare professional with 12 years experience. Over the years the team has grown and now includes Christopher Powell and Nicola Wilson, also professionals.
By Nicola WilsonContributor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:47 BST
Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.
Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.

The team were joined by many of their supporters and loyal customers for a successful launch event for their new premises on the May 13 2023.

The response was so overwhelming that the event was extended for an extra two days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mayor of Eastbourne, was welcomed and cut the ribbon thereby opening the clinic officially. Over the weekend the team gave out over 100 free treatments, including facials, manicures, body sculpting treatments and massages.

Most Popular
Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.
Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.

The team look forward to welcoming customers old and new into their beautiful new clinic at JNC Aesthetics, 52 Meads Street, Eastbourne.BN20 7RH

Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.
Chris, Nicky and Jodie welcome the Mayor to Launch their new premises.
Related topics:Mayor