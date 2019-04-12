New Principal starting at Ringmer school in September

King’s Academy Ringmer has appointed a new Principal following a rigorous two-day selection process.

Sian Williams will start on September 1, replacing Mr Matt Hillier who is taking on a role as a Headteacher in Brighton.

Mrs Williams is currently Head of Secondary at Chichester Free School, which she was involevd in building from scratch and which enjoys good academic standards.

A spokesperson for King’s Academy Ringmer said: “The interview panel were very impressed with Mrs Williams’ passion for improving the lives of students; her dedication to her vocation as a teacher; her appreciation of the many different aspects of Ringmer life; her commitment to building relationships with Ringmer staff and her exciting and energetic vision for an Academy full of dramatic, sporting, musical and academic opportunities.”

They continued: “King’s Academy Ringmer is confident that she will continue the improvement in standards started by Mr Hillier and King’s Group Academies; will inspire and motivate the staff team; and will continue to build links with the community and grow the school.”

The local community has the opportunity to meet Mrs Williams at the school on Thursday, May 9, 6.30pm. If you would like to be there, and also meet Mr Nick Cross who is the King’s Group Academies new CEO, please email Amanda French, PA to the Principal at amanda.french@kingsacademies.uk or call 01273 815460.