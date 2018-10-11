New project in Lewes to combat stress and anxiety

A new project is launching to help combat stress and anxiety and those struggling with their mental health.

‘Wellbeing in Nature’ sessions will run every Friday from 10am to 2pm, based at the Linklater Pavilion in Lewes.

The free, friendly sessions will combine time spent on the nature reserve with creative activities designed to reduce stress, anxiety and isolation.

Ellie Moulon, project coordinator said: “Connecting with nature is one of the most powerful things we can do to enhance our mental wellbeing.”

Fore more information visit wellbeing@railwaylandproject.org.Volunteers.