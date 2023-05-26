New radio station for Brighton and Hove

Southdown Radio is a new DAB+ digital station for Brighton & Hove with the local community at the forefront of its output. Broadcasting local news and information plus an unbeatable choice of songs throughout the day - from the Rock & Roll giants to today’s biggest hits - the station is fast becoming a must listen for the whole city.

Presenter Mark Walker & Rachael Cox

Born out of lockdown by Radio Programmer and Presenter Mark Walker and Broadcasters Sean Bolger and Peter Quinn, the trio saw an opportunity to offer the city a sophisticated, community-focused station with a unique variety of music - a combination which isn’t available anywhere else on the dial!

Friends and colleagues for over 40 years, Sean and Mark bring a wealth of radio experience to the project. Both spent their early radio days at Southern FM - where they first met Peter - before teaming up again at BFBS Forces Radio, Thames Radio, Jazz FM and Smooth Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with exclusive news bulletins for Brighton & Hove on the half-hour, 24hours a day, the station also broadcasts national and world news on the hour. Day and night listeners can also hear local weather, travel and tide times every 30 minutes; business, entertainment and sports updates; news of local events and job vacancies; plus small ads for local businesses; messages from local community groups and more.

Southdown Radio Chief Executive, Mark Walker said: “We wanted to create a unique radio offering for the city for some time and while the BBC is busy cutting back on local output, we’re unashamedly proud to be all about Brighton & Hove. The broad mix of music and hyper-local output is what really sets us apart from other stations in the city. As we say, “Tune in and hear the difference!”

Sean Bolger added: “My radio career began at Southern Sound in Portslade in 1983 and Brighton & Hove has been in my blood ever since. It’s fantastic to be back where it all started and working on a new station we truly hope will become the heartbeat of the city.”

Peter Quinn commented: “I’m delighted to be helping bring real local radio back to Brighton & Hove! I remember dearly my days on Southern FM’s late show and we’re really thrilled to be using our combined experience and local knowledge to bring a brand new sound to the city. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad