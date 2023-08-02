New research: having all dementia support services under one roof improves wellbeing

An academic evaluation by University of Chichester demonstrates that Sage House, is having a “profoundly positive impact on quality of life and wellbeing” in West Sussex. The first of its kind, Dementia Support’s full-service dementia hub combines many services, delivered by dementia experienced staff, in one built environment – a viable solution to the national agenda of “living well with dementia”.

Sage House, in West Sussex, is the first Charity of its kind in the country providing a range of dementia support (also a charity) services under one roof and building evidence is a key as they develop the one destination model for national replication. The interim results have proven that the key ingredients are a combination of Environment, Expertise and Integration of their many services, which all contribute to the positive impact on quality of life and wellbeing.

Located near Chichester, Sage House runs several activities every day, offers day breaks, support groups and personal care services, as well as their unique Wayfinding service. Visitors are welcomed into the Dementia Support hub with the reception/community café area… social spaces are a core part of the integrated model where they feel welcome, supported, connected and understood.

100% of respondents agreed:

that the integrated approach was helpful that they would recommend Sage House to family or friends that other PLWD would benefit from having access to Sage House​ that other Care Providers would benefit from having access to Sage House

The University of Chichester research team have delivered an incredibly sensitive approach to the research and they gave people living with dementia (PLWD) and their carers a variety of platforms in the evaluation. The study results reinforce that every single element of the integrated model has a direct relationship with the wellbeing and mental health of the community.

Early indications also suggest that Sage House is having an impact on the local Health Economy, by reducing the load on the NHS and Social Services as well as enabling people to continue working.

Sally Tabbner, Dementia Support (Charity) CEO noted: “We see, hear and feel the difference we’re making for people at Sage House every single day, so to now have that reinforced by our customers and carers has been incredibly validating for the Dementia Support team. We want our customers & carers to live well with dementia – and we believe we’re on a road to evidencing that.

We’re also really pleased to see the early indications of reducing the load on the local health economy. That will become clearer towards the end of the year.”

Psychologist Professor Antonina Pereira, who leads the University team, said: “An integrated approach to dementia care, such as that provided by Sage House, is of paramount importance today, more than ever, due to the multifaceted nature of the condition.

Dementia encompasses cognitive impairments as well as substantial physical, social, and emotional implication for individuals and for their families. That is precisely why a comprehensive approach that extends far beyond mere medical interventions is essential in order to adequately address the diverse needs associated with dementia.”

Next steps

A full and final report will be available at the end of 2023.

We are continually developing new services, support groups, resources and outreach programmes for our community, and to do this we fund raise locally.

We will continue to support the early diagnosis strategy and co-locate the NHS Memory Assessment Service within our hubs – providing immediate support the moment a diagnosis is received.

We’ve got our 1st replicator of Sage House in development in West Berkshire.