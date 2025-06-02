New season of Garden Gigs at the Fishermen's Club in Eastbourne

Award-winning jazz sax and flute star Andy Panayi will be hosting another season of Garden Gigs at the Fishermen's Club in Eastbourne, starting on June 8 when the featured guest will be acclaimed trombonist Malcolm Earle Smith.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Malcolm's love of many styles of jazz trombone has enabled him to be a versatile performer as well as a distinctive voice on the UK jazz scene. In 1989 after studying at Exeter University and at the Guildhall School of Music, he joined the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, occupying the lead trombone chair for two years. He has since performed with a variety of artists including Nat Gonella, Digby Fairweather, John Dankworth, Henry Lowther, Martin Speake and Liam Noble. His debut album Lyric Trombone received many encouraging words from the great Mingus trombonist Jimmy Knepper, one of Malcolm’s major influences. He has also worked with soul artists Ronnie Spector and Martha Reeves and has twice toured with Bryan Ferry, featuring on two of his albums, As Time Goes By and The Jazz Age. He can also be heard on Ferry's soundtrack to the 2013 film The Great Gatsby. More recently Malcolm has become part of Hans Koller's Bird Migration Big Band, a group of some of the UK’s finest jazz musicians dedicated to reimagining the work of Charlie Parker.

“In addition to his extensive experience as a trombone player, Malcolm has also developed a strong, swinging style as a vocalist and an exciting approach to scat singing. He is a regular member of the band Jivin' Miss Daisy, in which he not only takes the trombone part but is also one of the vocalists.

“Malcolm is a highly regarded educator with 30 years of experience working in primary and secondary schools, adult education, summer schools and higher education. At present he is senior lecturer in jazz at Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London.

“At the Fishermen's Club, Malcolm is joined on stage by two local heroes, Paul Whitten (double bass) and David Beebee (keys). Gig host Andy Panayi will also be playing with the band, adding some different musical colours with his sax and flute.

“The date is Sunday, June 8, and the venue is the garden of the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Should the weather be too bad to use the garden the gig will move indoors – so it takes place regardless. Entry is free, but donations are requested, with a suggested amount of £10 per person. Doors open at 2.30pm, and the music starts at 3pm, finishing at around 5.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue (Pay & Display).”