New sheds for Chichester Men's Shedders

On 9th November two timber sheds were erected at Fishbourne Playing Field for Chichester Men's Shed.

Chichester Men's Shed took delivery of two timber sheds on 9th November. The larger one will be fitted out as a workshop with woodworking and metalworking tools and machinery. The smaller one will be furnished as a quiet, social area where members can meet, play games, chat and share stories over tea, coffee and biscuits.

In the workshop, members will make and mend things for the benefit of individuals and the community and pursue their own interests and hobbies in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. Skills and advice will be freely shared.

Membership of the Shed is open to men and women aged over 18 in exchange for an annual donation not exceeding £50 and a pound or two put in the tea fund whenever attending the Shed.

Social area shed

Chichester Men's Shed is a registered charity, founded in 2021, and having the aim of being a place where people, particularly those who may be isolated or lonely, can meet to make stuff, make friends, learn and share skills, socialise in safe and friendly surroundings and have fun.

The erection of the sheds has been made possible by a grant of £10,000 by Chichester District Council using monies from the Rural England Prosperity Fund under the Government's Levelling Up schemes. The Trustees and members of Chichester Men's Shed gratefully acknowledge the grant and the advice given by Council officers.