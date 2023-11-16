New standard for Remembrance Sunday one of six council grants

Six charities and community groups have been awarded a total of £7,875 in the latest round of Crawley Borough Council’s small grants.Grants of between £50 and £2,500 are paid out to groups who aim to foster greater levels of community activity through their projects and events for Crawley residents and visitors to the borough.

The latest grants are:

· 2nd Ifield (St Margaret’s) Scout Group – £2,400 for gas safety works required for premises

· Super Siblings – awarded £1,800 for monthly sessions for children with additional needs to have fun and socialise

The AFVBC standard

· Crawley and Horsham Armed Forces Veterans’ Breakfast Club (AFVBC) – £1,425 for an AFVBC standard and club activities for veterans

· My Care Matters 2020 – £1,250 for future care and later life planning for Crawley residents by networking and providing training and support

· The Parent Friend Association of St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Primary School – £500 for furniture and equipment for the children’s lunch club

· Shotokan Karate Samurai Crawley – £500 for dojo equipment and running costs.

Paul Gooderson is Founder and Chairman of Crawley and Horsham Armed Forces Veterans’ Breakfast Club.

He said: “This has been four years in the making. We normally muster between 35 and 50 veterans on Remembrance Sunday but we’ve never had a flag to follow until now.”

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “These six groups are very deserving of our help and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to award these grants to help them progress.

“Small grants are available from the council all year round so I encourage local groups with good ideas to apply.”

The small grants scheme is open to all community groups and clubs whose activities take place in, or benefit, the Crawley area. Typically, the council awards a grant or funding contribution to most proposals that are eligible for support and also provides match-funding opportunities.

The application form and eligibility criteria are available at crawley.gov.uk/grants