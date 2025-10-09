New story celebrates Brighton and Lewes train travel

Brighton and Lewes take centre stage in a brand-new short story from BAFTA-nominated writer and bestselling author Nathan Bryon (Rye Lane, Look Up!), created in partnership with Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

Nathan’s story Clouds was inspired by a train journey that brought him from London Blackfriars to the coast. Along the way he soaked up Brighton’s best, including the beach, the pier, and fish and chips at the Regency, as well as the rolling countryside and nearby Lewes Castle. From these moments, he imagined the tale of a young “cloud-walker” who discovers the magic of rail travel on an adventurous trip.

Clouds captures the “wonder of journeying to Brighton in a way families can enjoy together, showing that the ride itself can be just as inspiring as the arrival.”

A spokesman said: “New research from GTR backs this up, revealing that two in five (42%) of us find train journeys spark creativity.”

Nathan’s story Clouds follows 11-year-old Oscar, a cloud walker whose head is quite literally in the clouds. When his obsession with trains distracts him at the wrong moment, he misses the cloud alarm and plummets down to earth, landing with a bump at London Blackfriars station. However, what could have been a disaster instead kickstarts a one-of-a-kind adventure, one that unfolds not in the clouds but on the tracks.

Along the way, he discovers the magic of the railway, the kindness of fellow passengers, the thrill of new places, and the unexpected adventures you can only find on a train journey, Nathan says.

Nathan said: “There’s something so special about being on a train. You see the world differently, meet people you wouldn’t otherwise and let your imagination run free. That’s exactly what I wanted to capture with Oscar’s adventure in Clouds.

Everyone can read Clouds for free on GTR station screens, train screens, social media channels. Readers of Departures magazine can also enjoy an excerpt in its December issue.