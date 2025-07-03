New studio theatre for a Hastings "bursting with creativity"

Hastings White Rock enters a new and exciting era with the launch of its refurbished and rebranded studio space, Studio 27.

The team are offering Studio 27 as a creative hub and alternative, multi-purpose space, unafraid to offer something different. Its name includes the number 27 as a nod to 1927 when the venue opened – and is all part of the planning as the venue looks forward to honouring 100 years of live entertainment at the White Rock in just two years’ time.

Venue director Nadine Passley said: “It is right in our lower level of the building directly underneath the auditorium space. It was used as a community hall but it was not really being fully utilised. We found some money and some energy to completely refurbish it into a black box theatre space. The investment has been in a brand-new PA system. It's had a complete repaint and there's also a new entrance way and digital screen and a brand-new bar underneath the stage space. The capacity is 300 standing and 200 seated.

“And the great thing about it is that as a black box theatre it is completely diverse. It can be used in multiple arrangements for smaller capacity theatre and music. We have had DJ sets down there and we've had art performances and we've had cabaret. It has been open throughout the refurbishment which started last summer. We're now really excited that we are able to launch it. We've got a full programme down there already which is great. We are working with performers. We've got cabaret and we've got queer art and we've got Millie’s Nightclub which is a disability disco that happens every month. We're also working with Hastings Comedy Festival. We've got their up and coming comedians there. It's a new platform for new work. We've also got some theatre coming up.

“There is just such a need for this in Hastings. We didn't have the small intimate performance platform that we need in a town like Hastings which is bursting with creativity. Our auditorium seats 1,000 but there is so much work that is not at that level yet. It is really important for the local community to have that stepping stone, a place where they are able to share their work right at the start. This is a conveyor belt for us. Maybe we'll see some of the work in the auditorium one day.

“And it is great to have double programming going on. We've got people coming into the smaller space as well as people coming into the auditorium, and it just brings more diversity to the programming. It is such a great way to bring more people into the building and it means we can be really creative. The team are all really excited about the stage and about the launch and for people to see the finished product. It has got a really fresh and vibrant feel to it and it's got its own branding and feels like its own space.”

And the timing couldn't be better with the centenary now looming large on the horizon: “We are already thinking about the centenary in a big way and all the things that we are going to do.”