New summer lunchtime concert series starting in Hastings

Wednesday, June 4 will begin the 33rd series of summer lunchtime concerts at Holy Trinity Church in Robertson Street, Hastings.

Spokesman Simon Scott said: “Once again, the series promises a programme of highly talented classical music artists, both vocal and instrumental, and from near and far. Hastings is indeed fortunate in having many local talents willing to perform for our entertainment, but the programme also includes performers from further afield, including a violinist from France, who plays for the second concert in the series.

“Given that Nigel Howard, popular local organist and accompanist, has been associated with Holy Trinity since childhood, it seems appropriate that he is topping and tailing the series, on the organ in the opening concert and on the piano in the final one. The opening concert features the wonderful sounds of handbells, with well-known tunes performed by the Two Towers Bells from the Old Town, together some accompaniment and interludes by Nigel on the organ.

“The concerts are on Wednesdays throughout June to August, beginning at 1.10 pm, finishing around 2pm. Besides featuring handbells, the organ and a violin, the piano features regularly, both by way of accompaniment and as a solo instrument. The series includes three recent graduates in piano performance who have asked to be able to come and display their talents for us, and we look forward to hearing them.

“Vocal performances include a popular local ladies’ choir, Harmony One, and a talented four-part choir, The Occasional Consort. Solo vocals include a tenor, and two concerts by sopranos. There is also a jazz concert by Natasha Seale, vocalist and pianist.”

Details of the full programme can be found under What’s On on the church website at www.hthchurch.org, or a flier can be requested by email on [email protected].

“Entry is free. There is no need to book, with a request for donations at the end of each concert. Sandwiches, cakes and drinks are available for sale, to be consumed whilst you enjoy wonderful concerts!”