New Sussex health instructor network launched to ease pressure on the NHS

A Sussex charity has launched a new health instructor network to help ease the growing pressure on the NHS.

Helen Handrihan, health istructor at Bexhil Breathers

Active Sussex launched the Sussex Health Instructor Network this week and already has more than 40 instructors signed up.

Research shows exercise plays a key role in preventing or managing long-term health conditions.

Estimates show the NHS currently spends around £7 in every £10 of total health and social care expenditure on treating and caring for people with long-term conditions.

The network will develop and support instructors that are part of the exercise referral pathway and/or working with participants with long-term health conditions.

It will also provide an opportunity to recruit instructors who want to work with participants with long-term health conditions and upskill them accordingly.

Nick Chellel, strategic workforce officer at Active Sussex, said: “A lot of pre-planning, including partner and stakeholder consultation, has taken place in the creation of this pilot project so I’m really happy and excited to formally launch the network.

“The sport and physical activity workforce play a critical role in providing positive experiences of physical activity, helping to inspire and empower people to be active.

“We know that people with long-term health conditions have more barriers to being physically active and are twice as likely to be inactive.

“Therefore specialist health and exercise instructors are crucial to build confidence to help them to overcome these barriers so they are able to access the transformative life benefits of physical activity.

“I hope this network will provide a valued opportunity for instructors to come together with like minded professionals to connect, share and learn.”

One in three adults in England live with a long-term health condition and this figure is predicted to rise to 40 per cent by 2030.

They are twice as likely to be amongst the least physically active, but evidence shows regular physical activity can help prevent or manage many common conditions.

In fact, 40 per cent of long-term health conditions could be prevented by reducing physical inactivity.

The Sussex Health Instructor Network will be used to help improve instructor knowledge and understanding of the Sussex health system and key NHS priorities.

It will also give instructors the opportunity to come together to share good practice and challenges - utilising the wealth of experience and expertise across Sussex.

Another benefit will be the opportunity for instructors to access targeted funding for qualifications to upskill, enabling them to connect more effectively with their local health system and provide appropriate physical activity opportunities within their localities.

The first Sussex Health Instructor Network meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 13 from 10am at the Amex Stadium and it will include lunch.

If you would be interested in joining the network, please fill in the expression of interest form here: forms.gle/jKVK7Ho4BHmMwgT9A