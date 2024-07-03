New Sussex hospital building lands design double at European awards ceremony
The building was awarded the ‘Healthcare Design’ (over 25,000 sqm) award in recognition of its design, focus on sustainability, and delivering an excellent clinical environment for patient care. It also won the ‘Interior Design and Arts’ category.
Terece Walters, Hospital Nurse Director for Royal Sussex County Hospital said: “These awards are a fantastic recognition of the work so many people did to produce a brilliant building. Clinical and nursing staff were heavily involved at every stage of the design and that means we have a building that doesn’t just look great, it gives people a highly tailored environment to recover in, and to work in. It’s a huge improvement to the Barry Building and transforms what we can do for our patients."
LMB welcomed its first patients in June 2023. It replaced the old Barry Building, on the same Brighton site, and includes spacious, custom-designed outpatient areas, inpatient wards, operating theatres, and a critical care facility. The building is designed to give patients a positive experience which contributes to their health and wellbeing, and to help staff deliver excellent care.
Gary Speirs is the Associate Director of 3Ts Capital at UHSussex. He said: “The awards ceremony was a lovely way to honour the years of dedicated work to make the Louisa Martindale building the amazing healthcare facility that it is now.
“The enormity of such a project can be easily overlooked but it takes a lot of people, expertise, and time to achieve something like this. The project has taken over a decade, but it’s been an incredible journey, and we are all so proud to be able to provide a building that will facilitate exceptional care for our community.”
University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust commissioned the building project, which was designed by BDP. Art curation and integration was achieved by Willis Newson.
As part of the judging process, a group of 21 international delegates visited the LMB to get a close-up view on the building, and patient care.
