New team vicar welcomed for Horsham
On Friday October 28, a packed Holy Trinity Church in Rushams Road celebrated the Licensing of the Rev Sam Maginnis by the Bishop of Chichester, the Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner.
Sam has been appointed team vicar of Horsham with special responsibility for Holy Trinity, Rushams Road and St Leonard's churches.
More than 100 people attended including the bishop, priests, friends and family of Sam, and congregation from Horsham Parish.
The service was followed by a buffet and drinks.
Sam said he is delighted to be joining the Horsham team ministry.
He was ordained in 2019 and served as a pioneer curate at St John the Baptist, Loughton in the Diocese of Chelmsford.
Prior to ordination, Sam worked as a lawyer in private practice and for the national competition regulator, the CMA.
As a curate, Sam is particularly focussed on community outreach and is looking forward to getting to know Horsham and its community over the coming months.