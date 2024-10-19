New Theatre Productions head indoors for Alan Bennett classic comedy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Theatre Productions have long been a summer essential on the Chichester arts calendar with their productions at West Dean Gardens during the Festival of Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this year under long-serving chairman Peter Breskal, they are also going indoors. In association with SCATS (Sidlesham Community Arts and Theatre Society), they are presenting Habeas Corpus, Alan Bennett’s classic comedy, at Sidlesham Memorial Hall, Selsey Road, Sidlesham, PO20 7RD on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 available in advance from David Blackford on 07714 205377 or email [email protected]. Tickets can also be bought on the door on the night.

The Sidlesham Memorial Hall bar will be open from 7pm for pre-theatre and interval drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Breskal | Peter Breskal

The invitation to perform came from Sidlesham Memorial Hall, and, as Peter says, it was an invitation that really appealed: “During the summer I was approached by David Blackford who was involved with Sidlesham Memorial Hall and the community association in revamping what was effectively an old football pavilion that had an old stage. They have completely renewed the floor and they have put new lighting equipment in and they have got new curtains, and what they have produced is a lovely little theatre. They have never had a three-act play in there before and we were asked if we would be interested in putting something on. It really appealed to me because a lot of the people that are based in their group are people that we draw upon for New Theatre Productions. We get people from all the different groups in the area, and having been asked and knowing that this was a project that was dear to their hearts and that they were starting from scratch with putting on plays, we thought it would be a lovely idea to go and help them.

“I love doing our open-air theatre and nothing will change on that score, but having a couple of nights indoors and not having to worry about the weather is going to be nice change! But open air will always be our mode in the summer.

“We wanted to do something that was a very good standard but we didn't have a very long for rehearsals. And so we decided to do this play which we did in 2023. We've got all bar one of the cast back. I'm producing it and I'm also in it. I am playing a salesman… a rather unusual kind of salesman!

“People enjoy a good comedy, and we all need a good comedy at the moment, don't we. But this was a good play to do especially with the short amount of time. You don't have to build a set for it. When Alan Bennett wrote it, he kept things very minimal. The entertainment is in the language and in the movement of the actors. It's 70s humour and a lot of people still like the old jokes but the thing about Alan Bennett, as he moved from the 1970s to now, is that he might change but everything he writes is extremely clever, and we felt confident that we could put it on to a good standard and that people would enjoy it. They would have great fun and would have a really good evening out.”