New transport podcast is launched for Sussex and the south east

Transport for the South East (TfSE) has launched The TfSE Podcast, a new monthly podcast that will focus on its ongoing work, explore upcoming technologies and feature transport experts discussing various issues. It will be of interest to those who are keen to find out more about improving the transport network in the south east.

In the first episode, Tia Shelly, TfSE’s Public Relations and Communications Assistant, is joined by the Chair of TfSE, Councillor Keith Glazier and TfSE’s Lead Officer, Rupert Clubb, to discuss the work of TfSE and its plans.

TfSE is the Sub-national Transport Body for the south east of England. Its partnership with 16 local authorities, representatives of district and borough authorities, protected landscapes and national delivery agencies, determines what investment is needed to transform the region's transport system and drive economic growth.

Rupert Clubb, Lead Officer of TfSE, said: "I am delighted that TfSE now has its own podcast as it enables us to reach new audiences to discuss our objectives, future plans and challenges. It also means we can focus on key areas such as alternative fuels and active travel and hear from guests who are experts in such areas."

TfSE's Keith, Tia and Rupert in the studio recording the first episode of The TfSE Podcast.

The host Tia Shelley has worked at TfSE for a year and is also one of the apprentices at Transport for the South East.

Tia Shelley, Public Relations and Communications Assistant for TfSE, said: “Transport wasn’t ever something I saw myself getting excited about until I worked at Transport for the South East. I think this podcast is an exciting chance to get people interested in transport. It’s a way to explore the future of transport and any issues that might occur. We have some very fun guests in the pipeline, so make sure you keep an eye out for future episodes!”

Each month Tia will lead a discussion on a transport-related subject, alongside an industry expert. Some of the upcoming topics include electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel.

The TfSE Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify – simply search for ‘The TfSE Podcast’. It can also be heard on the Transport for the South East website found at tfse.org.uk