New venue, new era for Brighton-based company BHOS

The Stephen Sondheim musical comedy Company is the first show BHOS will stage in the Campbell Studio Theatre, its new premises in Patcham (April 1-5).

It’s a significant moment for the company which goes back to the late 19th century.

Chairman Michelle Newton said: “We started in 1886 so we've been going for many, many years. We had a little bit of a lull and then we came back and we renamed and that didn't work so we went back to our original name and now we've changed to the initials. That was about five years or so ago and since then it has been brilliant. We have reinvented ourselves and come back really well and are doing what we used to do. We used to do two or three big shows a year. But over the years the committee dwindled. We lost some very valuable people that had been involved with us for a long time so we needed some new blood on the committee, and five or six years ago we managed to do that. We've got a great committee now.

“And we have now taken on the community arts hub which is a wing of Carden Primary

School (County Oak Avenue, Brighton) which is now our new home and it is giving us so much more. It is not just about doing two shows a year. We've got studio space there and we've got affordable studio hire. People can rent the space from us as well. But we can also do workshops and events that cover all aspects of theatre-making. And it is all completely volunteer run but passion driven! It is all coming from the heart from people that are really involved in it.”

As for the show, as musical director Jonathon Neale says: “The reason we are doing Company is because it is the director Steve Titchmarsh’s favourite musical. What happens in the show is that the central character is a 35-year-old American living in New York and he is surrounded by five couples, his best friends who are couples, and throughout the show there are tiny vignettes of the couples persuading this guy that he should review his lifestyle and that he should settle down.”

Is he amenable?

“That's the question and the answer to that is in the show! But there are also three girlfriends, not all at the same time. It is a concept musical rather than linear one. A linear musical has a starting and ending and it's the journey between the two but a concept musical takes an idea which is not necessarily based in time. It doesn't have a start or an ending. It's that idea in the situations.”

As Michelle says, it's a great show for the new space: “The reason we chose the show is because we've got a 70-seater studio theatre in our hub and with Company the cast don't leave the stage. It is quite a small stage area and Steve has created this brilliant set with the cast staying on all the time, a cast of 14.”