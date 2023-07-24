New vicar announced for Cuckfield and Bolney

The Revd Daniel James Valentine, priest in charge at At Matthew and St Mary Crumpsall in Manchester, has been announced as the next Vicar of Cuckfield and Bolney.

Daniel was born and brought up in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. He moved to London in his early twenties and lived there until 2004 when he relocated to Manchester. Having initially read law at university Daniel commenced his career working in Human Resources and later as a solicitor, specialising in employment law.

Daniel trained for ministry with the Yorkshire Ministry Course and at the College of the Resurrection in Mirfield and obtained a degree in Theology from the University of Sheffield. Daniel was ordained deacon in 2016 and a priest the following year, serving his curacy in Chorlton before being appointed as Priest in Charge at Crumpsall in 2019.

The Revd Daniel Valentine

Daniel will be moving to Cuckfield in the Autumn and inducted later in the year. Speaking of his appointment Daniel said: “My ministry in Manchester has been very rewarding – and I am, of course, sad to leave. But I am also excited by this new adventure. I very much look forward to getting to know the people of Cuckfield and Bolney and to serving in the Diocese of Chichester. I feel a great sense of responsibility in being appointed vicar of two such vibrant parishes, and it is humbling to know that I will be building on the legacy of previous incumbents who have the served the parishes so faithfully.”

Brian Cutler, Churchwarden at Holy Trinity Cuckfield, commented: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Daniel to Cuckfield and Bolney and look forward to working with him as we continue to serve Jesus joyfully here in Sussex.”

The united Benefice of Cuckfield and Bolney was formed in 2019. Although the incumbent looks after both parishes, the primary focus of his work will be in Cuckfield, assisted by a House for Duty Priest with special care of Bolney, currently the Revd. Michael Windridge.

