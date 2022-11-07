New wildlife garden opens up at Horsham’s Chesworth Farm

View of the Wildlife Garden at Chesworth Farm

The original proposal for the garden at Chesworth Farm was presented to The Friends of Chesworth Farm in early 2022 by Tony Cook.

Since March this year the area adjacent the Volunteer Centre at Chesworth Farm has been transformed from, a neglected bramble filled space to a wildlife haven.

The small picnic area now has a backdrop of wildlife friendly features to inspire visitors to the garden.

The Friends of Chesworth Farm and Horsham Green Gym have funded the development of the garden and members of both groups have generously given more than 500 hours of their time to transform the garden.

They have also donated seeds, plants, and a hedgehog house.

The garden includes a range of features designed for insects, reptiles and small mammals. These have been created at little cost from recycled materials wherever possible. These include pallets, discarded wooden benches, logs, rubble and even a cast iron bath which was retrieved from the river Arun, which runs through the farm.

Amongst the features you can see in the garden are two ponds, a bog garden, a bug hotel and two hibernacula (for reptiles and amphibians). The latest addition is a rocket beehive. The garden is still evolving and further features will be added in coming months.

Wildflowers, local Sussex heritage fruit trees and pollinator friendly plants have been included too, which should make a colourful display in the Spring.

A sign by the entrance to the garden describes the garden and further signage within the garden is planned.

The Friends of Chesworth Farm hope the garden will inspire visitors to support wildlife in their own gardens, help connect children with nature and encourage family/educational visits.

The new wildlife garden is open to visitors every day of the week.

The main entrance to Chesworth Farm is at the end of Queensway, off Brighton Road (A281). A short walk from this point along the drive will take you the wildlife garden. The main entrance is 15-20minutes walk from Horsham Railway Station or Horsham Bus Station.

If you’re driving to the farm there is a small parking area at the end of Queensway, the nearest alternative car park is located off Denne Road. There is limited kerbside parking along Queensway and Chesworth Lane, except between 10am-Midday, Mon-Sat. Please note that vehicles are not permitted to enter the farm.

For more details about the farm please see; https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/chesworth-farm

Chesworth Farm it is a short walk from Horsham town centre. Owned by Horsham District Council, the farm is a countryside site for wildlife conservation and public access. It has meadows, wetlands and ancient hedgerows to explore. Grazing animals are used on the farm to help manage the habitat, you might see cattle, sheep, goats and even llamas on your visit.