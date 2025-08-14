New Worthing festival celebrates the legends of music

The Charmandean in Worthing is set to “come alive with the sounds of legendary music” as it hosts the inaugural Tributes to the Legends Festival.

Running from October through into December, the celebration promises “unforgettable nights dedicated to some of the most iconic names in music history.”

Spokesman Alan Skinner said: “React Entertainment is committed to delivering a musical experience like no other. Building on the success of two sold-out shows last year, they have set their sights even higher. This year's festival is not just a night out; it is an experience filled with nostalgia and celebration. Worthing is truly in for a treat.

“The festival will feature a star-studded line-up of the UK’s top tribute acts from legendary groups Queen, Take That, Abba and solo artists Elton John, Adele and Robbie Williams. These performances will celebrate timeless hits and the enduring legacy of these musical icons.

“For the Abba nights the venue will transform into a Greek taverna. The Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! The Party will offer an optional special Greek sharing meal to enhance the evening.

The two-night Christmas nights are designed especially for companies and groups. Enjoy a DJ spinning classic Christmas hits and dance tunes, alongside a special festive meal and will feature cabaret acts including soul and motown sensation Shenton Dixon.

“For all the show nights, the entertainment starts as you walk through the door. Our resident DJ will keep the energy high throughout the evening. The seating will be cabaret style, allowing you to enjoy a drink at your table, dance the night away and enjoy a top-class show with spectacular lights and sound. The bar will be open all evening, and you can enjoy the after-show party.

“Tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/react-entertainment. Join us for an unforgettable experience as we honour the timeless music and legendary artists that have shaped the soundtrack of our lives.”

Box office: www.ticketsource.co.uk/react-entertainment Phone 0333 666 3366

Coming up: Queen with UKQUEEN - Friday 17 October

Elton John with Rocket Max – Saturday 18 October

Take That with The Take That Experience – Friday 24 & Saturday 25 October.

ABBA with Abba Magic – Friday 21 & Saturday 22 November

Adele with Adele-Hometown Glory – Friday 11 December

Christmas Party Night with Shenton Dixon – Friday 19 December

Christmas Party Night with Robbie Williams Experience Saturday 20 December

Show Time: 7:45pm & 8pm. Venue: The Charmandean, Forest Road, Worthing. BN14 9HS

Tickets from £25. Age guidance: 12+ only. 12s-17s must be accompanied by an adult.