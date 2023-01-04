New year hamper success for Worthing woman

Sandra is among those who entered the Budding Foundation’s raffle which ran at Tates of Sussex garden centres. The event raised £6,450 for the charity which supports young people across the county.
“An enormous ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported us”, said charity founder Clive Gravett from Lancing. “Sandra visited our grotto at Old Barn Garden Centre, Dial Post and hers was the winning ticket. Congratulations!”
The charity also gave a hamper to a young person called Maxell who suffers from mitochondrial disease.
www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk