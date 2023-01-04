Edit Account-Sign Out
New year hamper success for Worthing woman

It was a winning visit to her garden centre for Sandra Whiffen from Worthing who won a wonderful £250 festive hamper while supporting a Sussex charity.

By Trevor ButlerContributor
1 hour ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 10:47am
Sandra Whiffen from Worthing receiving her hamper from Budding Foundation founder, Clive Gravett
Sandra is among those who entered the Budding Foundation’s raffle which ran at Tates of Sussex garden centres. The event raised £6,450 for the charity which supports young people across the county.

“An enormous ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported us”, said charity founder Clive Gravett from Lancing. “Sandra visited our grotto at Old Barn Garden Centre, Dial Post and hers was the winning ticket. Congratulations!”

The charity also gave a hamper to a young person called Maxell who suffers from mitochondrial disease.

www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk