New youth centre in Hailsham attracts more young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a successful trial run of its new youth centre situated in Western Road, Hailsham Youth Service can confirm that around 350 young people from Hailsham and the surrounding area have visited the venue since its opening just a few weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Station Youth Centre in Western Road, which includes 'The Underground' - a lounge-style space for young people situated on the lower floor benefiting from comfortable seating areas and facilities including pool tables, air hockey, table tennis, table football, board games, nintendo Switch and X-Box - is currently open on Tuesdays and Thursdays (3.15pm-5.15pm - School Years 6-8 / 6.15pm-8.30pm - School Years 9-12) until the end of the school term this Friday [19th July].

The centre will remain closed for refurbishment of both floors in the building over the summer break, and the Service aims to re-open The Station in mid-September, once the refurbishment work and upgrades has been completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hellingly Youth Hub and Monday Youth Hub centres will remain open as usual during summer holiday.

The Station Youth Centre, Western Road

For updates and further information on opening times, visit hailshamyouthservice.org or facebook.com/HailshamYouthService.

The announcement of the opening of The Station Youth Centre a few weeks ago was just part of an exciting new chapter for Hailsham Youth Service, following the recent purchase of new premises by the Town Council and relocation of the youth service's operational centre to Western Road.

The Service, which this year celebrates 25 years of effective operation in Hailsham and Hellingly, has had an impact on the lives of thousands of young people and grown from one operational base at 1 Market Square into an expanded service which operates throughout the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service, which is funded and managed by the Town Council, provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates the Hellingly Youth Hub and Monday Youth Hub sessions on weekdays, in addition to organising free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the ‘Friday Night Project’.

"The Station Youth Centre provides a safe place to motivate, inspire and empower young people in a constructive way, building community spirit and well-being, " said Youth Service Manager Andy Joyes. "The new centre has already proved to be a great addition to Hailsham, and I believe it not only provides a safe space for many young people, but also give them a range of great opportunities just like the young people who attend the Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub and Friday Night Project receive."

"Within growing communities, provision needs to be made for young people, and by running this new, much larger and inclusive centre, our hope of encouraging them to take part in the wide range of activities organised by Hailsham Youth Service has already been fulfilled with the high number of attendees over the past couple of weeks!"

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "By acquiring the new centre of operations for our youth service, we're optimistic that we can now go even further in terms of meeting the needs of young people through facilitated activities and support. In short, The Station Youth Centre is a great addition to Hailsham Youth Service's offering."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Managing the greater demand from young people to have safe places to go and something to do out of school time is important. The Station Youth Centre's aim is to provide a space where young people can chill out and make new friends and, like our other venues, will ensure a safe and welcoming environment for them regardless of background, gender or culture."