Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newhaven Coastguard called to assist police this morning, January 24

An incident near Newhaven Lifeboat Station required the assistance of the coastguard and police.

By Izzi Vaughan
23 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:05pm

Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to assist police with an incident near Newhaven Lifeboat Station at around 7.45am this morning, January 24.

Newhaven Coastguard and Sussex Police have been approached for more information.

Hide Ad

More as we have it.

Newhaven Lifeboat Station. Photo: Izzi Vaughan
Sussex Police