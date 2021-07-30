Newhaven couple thank public for fundraising to help their much-loved dog

Maisie the dog SUS-210730-092830001

A couple from Newhaven set up a fundraising page for their dog to receive important treatment so she can ‘live the quality of life she once did’.

Billie Ingrams and Sophie Millard adopted rescue dog 14-year-old Maisie, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, in 2018.

The couple said from the day they got her she’s been ‘young at heart’.

However, Maisie has since lost all use of her legs after landing badly from jumping off a bed.

Vets have told the couple she had either slipped a disk or has a spinal bleed, both of which can be healed with rest, but, severe cases need a MRI and surgery.

Billie said, “Sadly we suspect our baby is at this level as she can no longer walk at all. I was willing to pay but we was told no payment plan would be available and the MRI alone can cost over £3,000, the surgery can be in excess of £4,500 - £6,500 all together.

“Being on low salary and one of us being a student we do not have this money, nor do we come from a rich background. Neither of us want a hand out but we want our baby to live the quality of life she once did.”

On Wednesday July 28 Billie said donations from the funding page and help from East Sussex Pet Rescue allowed them to book Maisie in to see a specialist.

Billie said the specialist found Maisie has a form of Polyneuropathy which is a condition that attacks the nerves and stops them from getting the correct signals.

A number of things can cause the Polyneuropathy - two of which can be treated with medication.

The funding page raised more than £1,500 which has paid for Maisie’s treatment up to now, and Billie said East Sussex Dog Rescue has offered to pay any difference on top of the money raised.

Billie said, “This means Maisie is now fully covered and our financial worries are a lot less than they was before. Hopefully it’s something treatable with drugs and a minimal amount is needed to be spent by the charity.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who chipped in and made today possible to get my doggy properly diagnosed by some of the best professionals in the country.

“We will continue to keep the funding page up incase any other costs appear but let’s live in hope and pray Maisie will walk again very soon. If any excess money is left over we will be looking at using this to get Maisie hydrotherapy to regain any lost muscle mass and in excess of that we will be donating back into East Sussex Pet Rescue as none of this would be possible without them as well as you guys.”