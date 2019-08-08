Newhaven dad dies after taking cocktail of drugs

A 61-year-old father has died after taking a cocktail of drugs at his flat in Newhaven.

Thomas Pinkney, 61, of Christchurch Road, died on January 8 from a ‘fatal dose’ of morphine in his system, an inquest at Eastbourne heard today (August 8).

Police were called, by Mr Pinkney’s son-in-law, to the flat at 8pm after his ex girlfriend had received text messages saying “it was the end”.

Stacey Caffrey, Mr Pinkney’s daughter, said in a witness statement, “I think he became a lonely man who had unintentionally pushed people away.”

She said her father - a former labourer - had medical problems and a high level of post traumatic anxiety following an accident where he broke his neck, arm and cracked his head open and that he had been taking a lot of medication to manage the pain along with cocaine and alcohol.

Ms Caffrey said, “He was a confident, out-going man who loved his family, was extremely passionate about sport, loved going to the pub, was hard-working and would have done anything for anyone.”

Detective sergeant Ross Bartlett said there was no indication of any third party involvement and the police are not treating it as suspicious.

Coroner Alan Craze said, “His purpose in doing what he did was to bring his life to an end.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help - the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.

Story by Logan MacLeod.