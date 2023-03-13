Newhaven Enterprise Zone to deliver new era for town

Ambitious plans to transform Newhaven into a major contributor to the Sussex economy by 2030 have been unveiled.

Corinne Day, programme director Newhaven Enterprise Zone

Newhaven Enterprise Zone has set out a three-year programme to build on the port town’s reputation as a hub for marine, industrial and creative businesses and to attract further investment in its business plan.

A survey of business owners in Newhaven also revealed they wanted further improvements to the appearance of the town, together with an improved shopping and eating offer to turbocharge the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corinne Day, Newhaven Enterprise Zone programme director, said: “Our vision is that by 2030, Newhaven Enterprise Zone will have been a catalyst to support sustainable economic growth and business resilience, helping to deliver a new era for Newhaven – a repurposed town centre built on creativity, a thriving business destination driven by our growth sectors and a major contributor to the Sussex regional economy.

Newhaven Enterprise Zone

“Our business plan sets out our mission to support growing sectors, to encourage low carbon and greener business practices and to raise the profile of Newhaven as a prime location for investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud of the positive growth Newhaven Enterprise Zone has helped the town to achieve since our organisation began its important work in 2017, which has included unlocking potential development opportunities, attracting businesses to the town and creating jobs.

“This has brought fresh energy to Newhaven but there is more work to be done as we support local businesses through the current economic challenges the country is facing.”

To achieve its aims, Newhaven Enterprise Zone offers businesses support to unlock sites and premises to ensure a healthy supply of land across the Enterprise Zone, which includes Avis Way, Eastside South, the town centre, East Quay, North Quay and Bevan Funnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newhaven Harbour

It will also continue to create a supportive environment for marine, creative and manufacturing businesses to generate quality jobs and employment.The Enterprise Zone will also support the revitalisation and reimagining of Newhaven Town Centre.

Further objectives include helping businesses to reach a target of net zero emissions by 2040, promoting Newhaven as a desirable place to invest, live, work and visit and helping the community and voluntary sector to support residents in reaching their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses which took part in Newhaven Enterprise Zone’s Business Rate Relief Survey said they had been able to invest £20.4m in operations, with a further £2.8m of investment planned for 2023 as a result of the rate relief provided.

They added they had been able to create more than 600 jobs, refurbish 70,000 sq m of commercial floorspace and even create 2,900 sq m of new floorspace.According to the survey, reasons for basing businesses in Newhaven included the business rate relief provided by Newhaven Enterprise Zone and the town’s strategic location.