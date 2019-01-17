Newhaven family defy donation bucket theft to raise hundreds for charity

A Newhaven family have raised hundreds of pounds for charity despite their donation bucket being stolen.

The Counihan family of Northdown Road raised £500 for CTLA Community Transport during December.

Caroline and Dave Counihan, with sons Andrew and Adam, created a winter wonderland for several years for their nine-year-old son, Alex, who is a wheelchair user with visual impairments.

The decorations are handcrafted by Dave and Caroline’s father, Freddie.

In the first week of the display, the collections bucket was stolen along with the evening’s donations but a replacement was secured.

CTLA general manager, Paul Homewood, praised the Counihan family.

For more see www.ctla.org.uk