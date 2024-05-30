Newhaven Ferry Terminal offices reopen for business after £1.25m revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newhaven Enterprise Zone has welcomed the £1.25m refurbishment of offices at Newhaven Port which are now available as a further boost for the town’s maritime economy.

The 1970s offices on the first floor of Newhaven Ferry Terminal building have now been brought back into use following an extensive revamp which includes solar panels and sustainable building materials.

Newhaven Port & Properties (NPP) Ltd port manager captain Dave Collins-Williams said the new offices would help the port to attract forward thinking tenants to invest in the area and to build on the port’s plans for the future.

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone said: “The marine sector is a key part of Newhaven’s economy. As our town continues to grow and develop, we’re getting increasing demand from businesses for commercial space so it’s fantastic news that the port has delivered these new offices for businesses to move into.

From left - Kevin Holmes, Captain Dave Collins-Williams and Mark Beaver

“Newhaven Enterprise Zone is very proud to work in partnership with the port as a key driver of our town’s prosperity and appeal.”

Three of the offices at the site in Railway Approach are available now and one has already been let to a logistics company.

The newly refurbished offices are available at £240 per sqm on a minimum three-year lease term with break options. This includes all bills, except business rates, as well as secure access, a communal kitchen and rest rooms. There is also a conference room to hire at an hourly rate. The three offices available range from 46 sqm to 69 sqm in size.

The offices boast easy access to Newhaven Town Station, the bus interchange and taxi rank. They are also walking distance from town centre and town car parks.

Captain Collins-Williams said: “The space was in very poor uninhabitable condition before, and these works have allowed a massive transformation, creating four new offices, one of which has already been rented out to a local logistics company.

“All our investments are designed to keep Newhaven Port operational and to encourage forward thinking tenants to invest in the local area for the benefit and future prosperity of port, town, district and county.”

Captain Dave explained most of the investment over the last five years at the port has been designed to cement its position as an international gateway in a post Brexit UK.

Other recent improvements at the port have included an interior and exterior makeover for the Ferry Terminal. NPP has also invested in projects to replace and improve existing infrastructure to secure the port for the future.

For more information, please contact Captain Dave or Mark Beaver via [email protected] or 01273 616070.