Newhaven gets a visit from its French twin town

The visit included a trip to Windsor Castle, a picnic lunch, afternoon tea and music at the bandstand on Denton Island and a barn dance at Newhaven Fort. The afternoon tea gave the "Chapellois" the opportunity to see the memorial bench and the tree planted in honour of their late mayor Nicolas Bonneau,who was responsible for arranging this particular town Twinning. All the money for this weekend was raised by Newhaven Twinning Association who hold fundraising events throughout the year. If you are interested in Twinning please look at their Facebook page.