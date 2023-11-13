Newhaven jobs fair helping job seekers to move on up

Councils across East Sussex are helping to fund a recruitment fair with a difference, being held in Newhaven this next week.

More than 20 employers from sectors including the visitor economy, construction, social care, the health service and local government, will be offering opportunities at The Opening Doors event, funded by the Moving On Programme, at Denton Island from 10am to 12.30pm on Wednesday, November 15.

Open to all jobseekers, of all skills and all ages, the fair is being organised by Eastbourne employability charity, People Matter, and will be held at the offices of another of the event’s supporters, SCDA (Sussex Community Development Association), formerly occupied by the college. Also heavily involved has been the DWP – the job centre.

The Moving On Up Project helps those furthest from employment or in low paid work - and specifically those facing homelessness or at risk of losing a home.

A previous Opening Doors jobs fair attended by Eastbourne council leader, Stephen Holt (left).

Initially funded by the Department of Health and Social Care’s Contain Outbreak Management Fund (COMF), the project now includes funding from Public Health and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, via Eastbourne, Lewes, Rother and Wealden councils.

Created in 2021 by East Sussex County Council’s employment and skills team, ESTAR, Moving on Up has successfully secured over 70 job outcomes since 2021 and helped 32 people move into a secure rented accommodation.

More recently, the project has expanded to include refugees, veterans, those in temporary accommodation, those with complex issues keeping them from the workplace and ex-offenders.

Ann Gillard, People Matter CEO, said: “There are lots of people who aren’t currently working but really want to work, who just need a little support with taking their first steps into these roles.

“We are asking our local employers to actively consider recruiting from this pool of enthusiastic and capable people and offer them a positive future.”

All Moving On Up participants have access to one-to-one mentoring, including support with housing, confidence building and employability skills and training. Additionally, project partners like People Matter provide a tailored service matching jobseekers to employers.

More than 20 businesses will be at next Wednesday’s event, and will include some of East Sussex’s largest employers in the NHS, the county council and Balfour Beatty.