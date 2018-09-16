Newhaven lifeboat called after body found off coast

Newhaven Lifeboat teams helped recover a body discovered off the coast of Seaford.

Crews said they received a call from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency on Saturday (September 15) that a body had been found off the east coast.

On social media a spokesman for Newhaven Lifeboat said: “The boat left the side at 22.40 and once on scene launched the Y Boat to liaise with Newhaven Coastguard’s search team.

“The body was recovered back to the lifeboat station and into the care of Sussex Police and the Coroner.”

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “A body was discovered at the bottom of Birling Gap Cliffs by a member of the public yesterday (15th Sept 2018) evening.

“Newhaven RNLI ALB, Birling Gap, Eastbourne and Newhaven CRTs were tasked to the area to search for and recover the casualty.”