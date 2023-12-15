Newhaven Lifeboat casualty in Christmas Eve episode of RNLI podcast, 200 Voices

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) new 200 Voices is a podcast, launched on 18 August 2023, in the run-up to the charity’s bicentenary on 4 March 2024. An episode is released every day for 200 days, exploring captivating stories from the charity’s history, through to current day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 24 December, paraglider Dermot Ryan will be telling listeners about the best gift he received from Newhaven RNLI on Christmas Eve 2021 when he relives the moment they saved his life.

Dermot Ryan said: “Even before I got to the point, I looked back and saw that I was out of range of the beach. At that stage, even before I flew round the corner, I knew I was in trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s like being in an industrial washing machine. And it’s set on the freeze to death cycle.

Dermot Ryan who was rescued by Newhaven RNLI

“I remember there was one crew member, he had his hand on my shoulder, and he was talking to me the whole time. Just that human touch, I get quite emotional when I think about it. Just that reassurance really, that was absolutely wonderful.

“A wave of euphoria washed over me and I remember thinking, wow it feels good to be alive.’

The charity has been saving lives at sea since it was founded in 1824 and, in that time, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 144,000 lives. Funded by voluntary donations, and with lifeboats crewed by specially-trained volunteers, the RNLI is a truly unique rescue organisation with a remarkable 200-year story to tell – many highlights of which are shared through the podcast series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available across all podcast platforms and the RNLI’s website, listeners can hear from survivors, supporters, volunteers, lifeguards, celebrity ambassadors, historians and many more from across the UK and Ireland – and beyond.

Rescued Dermot Ryan thanks Newhaven RNLI's Lewis Arnold and Chris Glasspool

The 200 Voices series also includes celebrity ambassadors such as The Sixth Commandment actor Timothy Spall, Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones, Irish musician Phil Coulter, gold medal Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie and BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Scanlan.

RNLI Strategic Content Manager, Rory Stamp said: ‘200 Voices is an incredible collection of stories that are emotive, powerful, inspiring and heart-warming. The series gives us a chance to hear from a whole variety of amazing people who have played a part in or been touched by our lifesaving charity.

‘200 Voices is the first in a programme of activity planned to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary. At this monumental milestone, we celebrate the world-class lifesaving service we provide today, remember our remarkable history and aim to inspire the future generations of lifesavers and supporters as we move through into the next 200 years.’

Launch into a podcast like no other: Listen to the RNLI’s 200 Voices daily wherever you get your podcasts or at RNLI.org/200Voices