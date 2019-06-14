Newhaven Lifeboat is looking for new volunteers – have you got what it takes?

One of the country’s longest serving lifeboat stations is looking for a key person to lead a dedicated team of volunteers in its third century of saving lives at sea.

There has been a lifeboat at Newhaven since 1803 and, since then, it has saved hundreds of lives. During that time the crews have been awarded 19 medals for gallantry.

Its current Severn-class lifeboat, David and Elizabeth Acland, is the largest lifeboat in the RNLI fleet and is described as a state-of-the-art vessel for responding to incidents in the busy Dover Strait shipping lane and local waters.

Now the lifeboat station is looking for a lifeboat operations manager (LOM) to head up the station’s volunteer crew. The LOM is authorised to launch the lifeboat, provide leadership of the operations team and ensure all operational activities are carried out to maintain the lifeboats and all associated equipment in a constant state of readiness for launching on service.

Under the leadership of the LOM, all crew follow the RNLI’s national Competency Based Training Scheme and respond to pagers when there is a request to launch the lifeboats. The wider team includes volunteer fundraisers, shop volunteers and youth education presenters.

Newhaven is also looking for a deputy launching authority (DLA) to join the current DLAs and assist in authorising the launching of the lifeboat on service. The DLAs on station support the LOM in their role.

The RNLI says both volunteer positions offer a great opportunity to join a “motivated and enthusiastic” local team and have the satisfaction of contributing to the charity’s key aim of saving lives at sea.

If you are a team player with leadership skills and local maritime knowledge this could be the role for you.

You must live or work within 10 minutes of the station and be between 17 and 70 years of age.

To find out more about the roles, use the following links.

Lifeboat Operations Manager

Deputy Launching Authority

For an informal chat about the roles, contact area lifesaving manager Phill Corsi on 07827 843616 or email phill_corsi@rnli.org.uk