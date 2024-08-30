Newhaven path gets in Paralympic Spirit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate the start of the Paralympics this week, people in Newhaven tried out a range of adapted cycles on a local walking and cycling route. The event was part of a local project called MoveAbility – which recently launched at the Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) in Newhaven and in collaboration with Sustrans; to help local people with disabilities to travel more actively.

The project has been funded by the Motability Foundation, a charity who fund, support, research and innovate so that all disabled people can make the journeys they choose.

The path where the event was held has a direct link to the Paralympics, as it’s part of the long- distance challenge route between London to Paris, known as the Avenue Verte.

Cuckmere Cycle Company kindly provided some adapted cycles which were available for anyone to try on the traffic-free route at Ouse Estuary Nature Reserve. The cycling was assisted by the team from MoveAbility who have years of experience in delivering cycling activities for people of all abilities.

Inclusive Cycling with Lucy Dance

The Bikes included three wheelers and ebikes of different shapes and sizes, to enable people with disabilities to try cycling.

Lucy Dance, inclusive active travel officer at Sustrans said the event was an opportunity for people to experience how cycling can allow many more people to get active and independent:

“It was fantastic to mark the start of the Paralympics with an inclusive event on our very own section of the London to Paris route, through the peaceful Ouse Estuary nature reserve.

“People got a chance to try out the different bikes on a safe, traffic-free path, and experience the joy of cycling, whatever their ability.

Sunshine and Cycling in the Ouse Valley

“Each year the Paralympians astound us with their incredible abilities. But you don’t have to be sporty to try cycling. There are so many different types of bike, from tricycles, to tandems, to handcycles or wheelchair cycles, there’s a bike for everyone to try.”

Jamie Lloyd, Active Travel lead for Ouse Valley Climate Action and cycle partner in MoveAbility said “This was wonderful opportunity for local people with disabilities to come an enjoy the beautiful Ouse Valley Nature reserve while experiencing the joy and freedom that cycling provides. Cycling should be available to anyone who wants to, regardless of fitness or ability. This was an opportunity to show what can be done and how we should aspire to better cycling infrastructure, for people with disabilities.”

The 247-mile Avenue Verte (AV) is the French name for a cycle route from the London Eye to Notre Dame in Paris, via a ferry crossing from Dieppe to Newhaven.

The route has thousands of everyday users who travel on sections of it by foot, horse, wheelchair or bike.

Around half of the UK’s Avenue Verte route is traffic-free. Popular sections include the Cuckoo Trail (East Sussex), the Worth Way/Forest Way (East and West Sussex) and the Wandle Trail (London).