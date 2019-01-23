Newhaven Pram Race makes a 2019 return to the town

The search is on for participants to take part in Newhaven’s Pram Race which is making a return to the town on Easter Monday.

The event is taking place on April 22 at 12 noon on West Quay and it is hoped the event;s revival will be a huge success.

The brainchild of Newhaven’s Young Mayor, Huey Cripps, the pram race was a regular community event in the 1970s and 1980s.

A spokeman for Newhaven Town Council said: “Here’s hoping the 2019 version will be just as much fun!

“The race will follow a winding course along the riverside, starting by the RNLI Boathouse and finishing at the north end of Huggett’s Green.

“Get together with your friends, make your own pram, dress up - come along and have fun! Teams of all ages - over 13 years of age - are welcome.

“Prizes will be awarded for the best looking pram and team, the fastest pram along the route and the pram which is closest to a secret set time.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for local companies and there will be stalls on Huggett’s Green.

All money raised will go to the Young Mayor’s charities which are the Sea Cadets and the Bhopal Medical Appeal.

Entry forms and rules available from the Newhaven Town Council’s website at www.newhaventowncouncil.gov.uk/news, from the town council’s offices at 18 Fort Road, Newhaven or by calling 01273 516100.

For more information about sponsoring the event or have a stall contact Newhaven Chamber of Commerce at office@newhavenchamber.co.uk or on 01273 517544.

A look back at Newhaven Pram Races from the 1970s and 1980s