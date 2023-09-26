BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Newhaven RNLI to feature on BBC's Saving Lives at Sea

Now in its eighth series, 'Saving Lives at Sea' returns to our TV’s this Thursday on BBC2. Newhaven RNLI will feature in the second episode on Thursday 5 October at 8pm with the story of a kayaker’s fishing expedition that takes a turn for the worse.
By Rosalind AshtonContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 08:36 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 08:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The modern afloat lifeboat station of Newhaven RNLI receives call outs to a great variety of distress calls. This month alone, Newhaven’s Severn class All-weather Lifeboat has been tasked on service ten times.

September has taken the Newhaven Lifeboat to shouts including, a fire with four people and one dog on board, a 25-metre fishing trawler broken down in the shipping lanes of the Channel, a yacht taking on water with storm damage in the Cuckmere, walkers cut off by the rising tide and a search for a missing swimmer.

Volunteers of Newhaven Lifeboat will feature once again in this new series of Saving Lives at Sea, with talking heads from Alex Beckett, James Johnson and Lewis Arnold, Coxswain.

Related topics:BBCVolunteers