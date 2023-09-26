Newhaven RNLI to feature on BBC's Saving Lives at Sea

The modern afloat lifeboat station of Newhaven RNLI receives call outs to a great variety of distress calls. This month alone, Newhaven’s Severn class All-weather Lifeboat has been tasked on service ten times.

September has taken the Newhaven Lifeboat to shouts including, a fire with four people and one dog on board, a 25-metre fishing trawler broken down in the shipping lanes of the Channel, a yacht taking on water with storm damage in the Cuckmere, walkers cut off by the rising tide and a search for a missing swimmer.