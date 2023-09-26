Newhaven RNLI to feature on BBC's Saving Lives at Sea
Now in its eighth series, 'Saving Lives at Sea' returns to our TV’s this Thursday on BBC2. Newhaven RNLI will feature in the second episode on Thursday 5 October at 8pm with the story of a kayaker’s fishing expedition that takes a turn for the worse.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The modern afloat lifeboat station of Newhaven RNLI receives call outs to a great variety of distress calls. This month alone, Newhaven’s Severn class All-weather Lifeboat has been tasked on service ten times.
September has taken the Newhaven Lifeboat to shouts including, a fire with four people and one dog on board, a 25-metre fishing trawler broken down in the shipping lanes of the Channel, a yacht taking on water with storm damage in the Cuckmere, walkers cut off by the rising tide and a search for a missing swimmer.
Volunteers of Newhaven Lifeboat will feature once again in this new series of Saving Lives at Sea, with talking heads from Alex Beckett, James Johnson and Lewis Arnold, Coxswain.