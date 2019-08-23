Newhaven's Dolly Thrift Fashion Show – can you see yourself in our picture special?

The Thrift Fashion Show, held as part of the Newhaven Festival, took place at the Hillcrest Centre. Produced by Dolly’s team of sustainable fashion campaigners, the show starred residents as models, with all the clothes coming from the town’s charity shops. Mica Lamb told the Express: “The show went fantastically well and it was a full house. It was a really positive event with a proper community feel. And the environmental message was heard loud and clear – there was a Q&A at the end and the audience asked some really insightful questions. Given fashion’s status as the second biggest global polluter, it is a fantastically glamorous and effective way to help save the planet. We’ve been getting wonderful feedback from everyone who watched it and everyone who was involved.” Diana Uprichard founded Dolly – a sustainable clothing collection in Lewes. A dedicated campaigner for sustainable fashion, she also leads her team in awareness-raising campaigns and events. Read more in this week's Express, out today (Friday, August 23).

