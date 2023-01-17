Newhaven warm hub warm and inviting thanks to donation

A newly-opened warm hub is even more inviting thanks to donations from its local garden centre.

St Leonard’s church in Newhaven has started to open its hall to offer not only a warm space but also free access to services such as the internet.

Thanks to the generosity of family-run Paradise Park nearby, there are now board games on offer and potted plants to brighten up the space.

“When the Warm Hub make contact, we were only too happy to support this local community project that will benefit some of our customers,” said Paradise Park director Darren Clift who popped in to meet the organisers Jane Lucas and Liz Kinning.

Denton parish church operates the hub every Wednesday from 11am - 3pm in the church hall and boasts a small library and board games as well as complimentary refreshments and a place to meet others.

