Newhaven's Paradise Park bids a fond farewell to horticultural stalwart David

A family-run Sussex garden centre has bid a fond farewell to one of its longest-serving members of staff.

David Bauman enjoys a farewell breakfast with directors at Paradise Park in Newhaven

David Bauman had worked at Paradise Park in Newhaven for 28 years and was known to many of the regular customers to the Avis Road site.

David enjoyed breakfast with some of the directors on his final day; the four figures around the table totalling 117 years’ service between them, so David was not alone in his longevity with the company, as site Director Darren Clift explained.

“David has been an incredible part of Paradise Park’s journey and we will be forever grateful for his service to the company.

“His standing with the staff here and the respect he commands are a credit to him. The idea that there are a huge quantity of our team here that were not even born when he started with us is mind blowing.

"It’s also incredible to think that he isn’t alone with this level of service; we tend to welcome people to our fold and they stay for the long term.

