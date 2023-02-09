Newhaven's Paradise Park spreads the word about recycling this half term

Paradise Park in Newhaven are busy creating the Wacky Waste Trail within their gardens, where items of waste from the site have been turned into art installations for all ages to enjoy. The event, which runs from February 11 to February 26 is free day or annual pass holders.

Site director Darren Clift explained the concept: “Our gardens are still in their dormant winter stage, so we wanted to create a trail for our visitors to enjoy during half term. We were inspired by the idea of using waste product that had already served its purpose rather than new product, and then link these sculptures to a message about the importance of recycling waste and how much more we could all do to reduce the amount of rubbish that ends up in landfill. The sculptures vary to try and provide interest for all ages.”