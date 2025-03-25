Newick chair caning craftsman fears he could be the last of a dying breed

A Newick craftsman who has demonstrated his chair caning skills at most major Sussex shows fears he could be one of the last of a dying breed.

David Fowler quoted King Charles who urges communities not to lose the dwindling range of skills that shaped the built environment and prevent specialist trades from disappearing "at an alarming rate."

David is now formally retiring from taking on new commissions to cane chairs for customers but worries that "nobody else seems to be able to do it."

And he cites the alarming lack of skill training given to young people, which on top of disappearing apprenticeship schemes could see these techniques limited to just a handful of experts in the UK and Europe. "What people will do when they have antique chairs that need some form of restoration, I just don't know. It surprises me that there are few places left where this can be taught."

David's wife was his inspiration to begin converting his hobby into a full-time craft career. He said: "My wife Sue was earning money and I was finding furniture for her. My work took me to Brussels and we spent five years there buying up French furniture.

"I had a job in London. Sue was already doing customers' chairs where she did the most marvellous job. I used to go to auction houses or antique shops to find chairs to work on, and at the same time I'd repair for other people. I loved it. Once you start buying up staff to do up, it's like a drug and you acquire more and more."

Visitors to the Heathfield Show will remember David demonstrating his complex art. He smiled: "I was tootling along. I even found a 10 foot container to contain my chairs and my love of the work took over. I'm 86 now and I still have a 20 foot container in Lewes. My son and I are having a battle. Do we take them to the tip? I just don't have the oomph any more!"

In the meantime, anyone who owns a set of dining chairs or easy chairs requiring re-caning will need to scour the internet hunting for a man or woman who can handle the job

