Newick Food Fair returns for its third year

Amusement rides and a host of food and drink stalls drew dozens of people to the Newick Food Fair on Saturday (June 23).

The not-for-profit event, which is run by a small group of food-loving volunteers on behalf of Newick Parish Council, was back for the third year after launching in 2016 and took place on the village green from 11am to 3pm.

Alex Harrison, one of the key organisers, said: “It was awesome. “We had a fantastic turn out – a really, really lovely atmosphere.

She added: “It was an absolutely fantastic family day.”

Among the exhibitors were Barcombe Nurseries, chocolatiers Rowdy and Fancy, Townings Farm and Chailey-based ginmakers Generation Distillers, and it is estimated that about 1,500 members of the public attended throughout the day.

The event took place this year during Newick Festival, which runs every other year; it had the theme Toys and Games through the Ages and started on Friday (June 22) and ran until Sunday (June 24).

For the first time at the food fair, the organisers welcomed Harris’s Old Tyme Amusements to entertain visitors – and it is thought that Harris’s has not been to the village for many years.

Alex added that she would like to say a deep thank you to the people behind the scenes who made it possible for the organisers to make the fair work. Looking forward, she says plans are already underway for next year’s food fair.