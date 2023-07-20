Old Town Service Station has recently completed refitting and rebranding its retail offering, transforming the shop into a modern and contemporary convenience store after relaunching as Nisa Local.

To celebrate the store’s relaunch, an open day was held for the local community on July 11. The event was supported by Christina Ewbank, Chief Executive of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce who inaugurated the celebrations by conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Customers visiting the store enjoyed food and drink giveaways including free Costa Coffee and Skwishee as well as free gifts from Rollover Hotdogs, Monster, Cadbury, Longman Brewery and more!

The Pricewatch team took the opportunity to fundraise in aid of You Raise Me Up; the efforts were a great success raising £443 for the cause. The money raised will be spent on one-to-one counselling sessions for bereaved families who have suffered the loss of a child aged 16-25.

Debbie Harrington from YRMU, said: “We had a lovely day celebrating Old Town’s relaunch and were lucky to be invited along as their chosen charity. For a donation, there was a fun balloon pop with amazing prizes and home-made cakes from our Community Café.

Newly Refurbished Old Town Service Station raises £443 for You Raise Me Up

It was a great day with free giveaways; customers visiting the garage for fuel were leaving with arms full of freebies and smiles on their faces!

Thank you to MADL and Old Town for your continued support.”

Old Town continues to be at the heart of their local community; with the help of Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity the store has donated an impressive £5,358 to local charities. Beneficiaries include The JPK Project, Wayfinder Woman & Children with Cancer Fund to name a few.

To date, the Pricewatch group has donated a massive £49,500 to the communities it proudly serves.

Andre Salvidge, Charity Ambassador for Pricewatch, commented: “I can't thank MADL enough for helping us as independent retailers to make a difference in our local community. These donations make a real difference to smaller charities and community groups that rely on support from local people and businesses to stay afloat. We’re very grateful to our loyal customers for donating and helping to support these great local schemes.”

The store proudly stocks a wide range of Co-op products. Claire Goddard, Marketing Manager for Pricewatch said, “Stocking Co-op products has had a positive impact; not only is it a recognised and trusted brand that our customers love, but a percentage of every Co-op item purchased goes towards our MADL fund, allowing us to support local charities and good causes with monetary donations.”