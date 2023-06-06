Newly resurfaced pathway completed at The Salts Play Park in Seaford

The new pathway with robust tarmac and concrete edging is a vast improvement and a complete transformation from the previous dilapidated one. It now provides a safe way, free of trip hazards, for anyone to negotiate the play park.
The newness of the path is in contrast to the surface of the toddlers and under-5’s area, as it now highlights even more so the need to resurface those particular areas, which Seaford Town Council will look to address.
The works were awarded to PlaySafe Playgrounds, and is part-funded through a successful bid from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).