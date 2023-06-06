Newly resurfaced pathway completed at The Salts Play Park in Seaford

Seaford Town Council announce the completion of the newly surfaced pathway at The Salts Play Park, within The Salts Recreation Ground, which was achieved well in time for the half term break.

Picture of the new pathways after resurfacing works

The new pathway with robust tarmac and concrete edging is a vast improvement and a complete transformation from the previous dilapidated one. It now provides a safe way, free of trip hazards, for anyone to negotiate the play park.

The newness of the path is in contrast to the surface of the toddlers and under-5’s area, as it now highlights even more so the need to resurface those particular areas, which Seaford Town Council will look to address.

