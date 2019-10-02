Newlyweds pose for photographs on edge of Birling Gap cliffs despite warnings

A couple who just got married are pictured posing for photographs on the egde of Birling Gap cliffs – despite several warnings about the dangers of the chalk cliffs.

The steps to the beauty spot are currently closed after tonnes of chalk crumbled from the cliffs at numerous points along the Seven Sisters in the rough weather over the weekend.

Photo by Peter Cripps

But people continue to put their lives at risk by sitting or standing close to the edge of the 400ft cliffs.

The newlyweds pictured can be seen at the edge of the cliffs posing for their wedding guests opposite them.

Other reckless residents are also pictured – a man can be seen jumping for a photo – while a man and a woman are pictured right at the edge taking photographs.

Photo by Peter Cripps

Birling Gap Coastguard said in a statement on Monday: “Please stay away from cliff edges and base. There have been a series of cliff falls this afternoon in the Birling Gap area as well as the Seven Sisters.

“As a result the steps at Birling Gap have been temporarily closed.”

Wealden District Council engineers are due to reassess the steps today.

A spokesman for the council said on Monday: “Birling Gap steps are currently closed following a cliff fall very the weekend and will remain closed until Wednesday when engineers will reassess the situation.

Photo by Peter Cripps

“We hope to open them later this week, depending on the weather forecast.”

“In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”