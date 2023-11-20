Next generation of Sussex roofers to receive funding through firm and Sussex Heritage Trust

Sussex Heritage Trust and Clarke Roofing Southern Limited have announced a new fund to support bursaries for young people looking for a career in heritage roofing.

‘Foundation in Roofing for Young People’ is a new bursary designed to support young people based in Sussex aged between 18 to 25, who are new to roofing or looking to improve their basic skills. One-week courses will be offered at the South Coast Roofing Centre in Littlehampton in skills such as interlocking tiling, plain tiling or slating.

Thanks to funding from companies like Clarke Roofing and grant makers, The Foyle Foundation, The Radcliffe Charitable Trust, The Ian Askew Charitable Trust, The Hatley Estates and The Ian Foulerton Charitable Trust, the Sussex Heritage Trust can cover the cost of the short courses as well as contribute to travel and accommodation costs.

Clarke Roofing based in Eastbourne are winners of multiple Sussex Heritage Trust Awards for building and roofing projects. Most recently Non-Executive Director and former Managing Director of Clarke Roofing, Frank Clarke won Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year at the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards in recognition of Frank’s 49 years in the industry and his passion for training the younger generation of heritage roofers.

David Cowan, Chair of Sussex Heritage Trust said: “The funding of bursaries in building conservation crafts and skills, such as heritage roofing, continues to be essential for their future viability. It is fantastic to have the opportunity to work with Clarke Roofing on this important new bursary for young people.”

Frank Clarke, Non-Executive Director of Clarke Roofing said: “We are pleased to work with Sussex Heritage Trust and all trainings providers. I have loved my time in the industry and we, at Clarke Roofing Southern Limited, are delighted to be able to assist in giving opportunities to young people to train and gain a lifetime of skills in all roofing disciplines. The training and passing on our knowledge will help ensure we have a generation of skilled people looking after our heritage buildings.”